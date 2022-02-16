Instagram film ‘Equiano.Stories’ tells story of slavery

'This project goes back to Africa to show that [Africans] had a life before being enslaved'

'Equiano.Stories,' an Instagram film that premiered on Wednesday, describes the life of a young African boy captured and sold into slavery, told by an initiative aimed at telling the stories of “young people who documented their lives during remarkable moments in history."

The project was created by Stelo Stories, the media production company behind Eva.Stories, an Instagram series that highlighted the life of a Jewish teenager during the Holocaust.

i24NEWS sat down with the co-founder of Stelo Stories, Maya Kochavi, as well as Yvone Mbanefo, executive producer and cultural consultant of the media company.

“It’s one of the very few accounts of what life was like in the 18th century in West Africa,” said Mbanefo.

“We wanted to show the connections between Equiano and his mother, sister, father, and community,” Kochavi noted.

Their latest project is based on Olaudah Equiano's autobiography ‘The Interesting Narrative of the Life of Olaudah Equiano, or Gustavus Vassa, The African.’

“He wrote his own memoir, published it, and that memoir helped to end slavery in England,” Kochavi said.

Known for most of his life as Gustavus Vassa, Equiano was a writer from the Eboe region of the Kingdom of Benin, which is now southwestern Nigeria.

Enslaved as a child in Africa, he was taken to the Caribbean and sold as a salve to a British Royal Navy officer.

He was sold twice more before buying his freedom in 1766.

“Most times, when people talk about slavery, it looks like the life of African-Americans or people of African descent started from slavery,” Mbanefo explained to i24NEWS.

“This project goes back to Africa to show that they had a life before being enslaved. The origin story is freedom.”