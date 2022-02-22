Exploring the Jewish roots of Elvis Presley

'He’s like a kaleidoscope, there are so many aspects to his life,' Emily Frances tells i24NEWS

A trailer for the upcoming biopic ‘Elvis’ was released last week, portraying Elvis Presley's life which was apparently heavily influenced by Judaism.

i24NEWS host Emily Frances dug into the King’s lifelong interest in the Jewish faith, something that was suppressed by his family and manager.

Frances explained that the late rockstar’s Jewish origins came from his maternal great-grandmother, who told him “we have Jewish blood, people don’t like Jews, let’s not talk about it.”

“But clearly he was heavily influenced.”

His experience with Judaism started when his family moved to Memphis and lived under a rabbi, as described by Roselle Kline Chartock in the book ‘Jewish World of Elvis Presley.’

“Elvis was their Shabbos [helper],” Chartock told i24NEWS.

“He would sit with them at Friday dinner… he learned about the Jewish religion from this rabbi. He loved them and they loved him.”

The film will show Presley’s come-up in the music industry through the perspective of his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, a controversial figure who had strong views of Jews.

“Parker was uncovered of having antisemitic tendencies,” Frances said.

Being jealous of Presley’s connections in Memphis, many of whom were Jewish, Parker allegedly told him: “You can’t trust people in this town, there are Jews here, and Jews will take advantage of you.”

Still, the King of Rock 'n’ Roll remained intrigued by Jewish spiritualism.

“Into his adult life, he continued to put money into the rabbi’s yeshiva,” Frances told i24NEWS.

‘He was even given free admission to the Jewish Community Center,” the host of ‘Holy Land Uncovered’ said.

