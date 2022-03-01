Jewish hiding places during Holocaust: Polish historian maps them out

Romik works 'to reveal what is not visible… and to restore to life the ghosts that dwell in our cities'

Polish historian Natalia Romik was one of the nine winners of the 2022 Dan David Prize for her research on hiding places of Jews in Poland and Ukraine during the Holocaust.

Awarded by the Israel-based Dan David Foundation, the $300,000 prize is awarded to historians “who illuminate the human past and can enrich public discourse with a deeper understanding of history.”

Romik mapped out 20 sites where Jews hid during World War II, among them a 650-year-old tree and an underground hiding place in a Jewish cemetery in Poland’s capital city Warsaw, Haaretz reported.

She also researched hiding places in the sewers of Ukraine’s Lviv, a hideout under a cafe, and caves in the Ternopil region.

“Jews used whatever they could in order to provide protection for themselves,” Romik said.

“Some of these stories have almost been forgotten, in other cases, there are no archival documents and there are only hints that have to be followed up,” she added.

Romik said that she gathers testimony from local residents and sifts through Jewish archives to find forgotten sanctuaries.

She then reconstructs and maps them using tools like an endoscope camera to expose stairs built by Jews in the trunk of a hollow tree, for example.

In some cases, she has even connected with survivors who hid in these places.

Romik told Haaretz that she is trying “to reveal what is not visible… and to restore to life the ghosts that dwell in our cities.”

Other prizewinners included:

- Mirjam Brusius for her research on objects that made their way from the Middle East to Western museums.

- Efthymia Nikita for her research of the health and diets of ancient peoples.

- Bart Elmore, who studies the environmental influence of capitalism.