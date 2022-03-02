Ukrainians fear a ‘cultural catastrophe’ amid invasion

'Cultural heritage has the power to unite us and is critical for achieving peace'

Millions of artworks and monuments are at risk from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with one museum already in ashes, according to the global arts organization Getty.

James Cuno, president and CEO of the J Paul Getty Trust said Ukrainian scholars are worried of an “unfolding cultural catastrophe,” The Guardian reported.

Getty said that Russian forces are destroying Ukraine's cultural heritage, including the Ivankiv museum - some 50 miles north of Kyiv - that housed “precious Ukrainian folk art.”

The director of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine, Fedir Androshchuk, said he was working to protect his collection from attacks or looting.

“The museum is located in the middle of a rich cultural heritage area near three fine churches, but also close to some possible targets,” he said.

UNESCO world heritage sites and monuments that represent “centuries of history from the Byzantine to the baroque periods” are at risk, Cuno warned.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry of Affairs tweeted on Monday that 25 works by “outstanding artist Maria Pyrimachenko” were burned.

“She created world-famous masterpieces. Her special gift and talent captivated Pablo Picasso.”

Ukraine is home to seven world heritage sites, including the St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv and the entire ancient quarter of Lviv.

“The material cultural heritage of the world is our common heritage, the identity, and inspiration of all humanity,” Getty said in a statement, The Guardian reported.

“Cultural heritage has the power to unite us and is critical for achieving peace.”

“It is also too often the target of war, another way to destroy and overtake a society by erasing its memory.”