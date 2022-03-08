Swan Lake TV broadcast signals turmoil in Russia

'Swan Lake has turned into a symbol of mourning for the broken dreams, sadness for lost opportunities'

Staff at a leading Russian TV station resigned last week before airing Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's 'Swan Lake' ballet, considered a Soviet-era signal of political turmoil in the country.

As Moscow continues its assault on Ukraine, media outlets in Russia are either forced to cover the invasion in strict accordance with the official narrative, or to shut down.

News agencies describing Russia’s attack as an “invasion” or “war,” or that carry Ukrainian statements, are quickly silenced by authorities, ABC News reported.

Dozhd, an independent TV station in Russia, suspended operations after being threatened by authorities to be closed.

The station’s staff resigned live on air, signing off with the statement “no to war,” before 'Swan Lake' played out on screen, as it did in 1991 to signal the downfall of the Soviet Union.

Leonid Petrov of the Australian National University’s School of Culture, History, and Language said Swan Lake was also used in Soviet-era radio and TV broadcasts during the 1980s to signify important events.

"It turned into a proverbial 'Tchaikovsky announcement'," Petrov told ABC News.

The ballet was played on repeat for days as a sign of “potential instability, of potential change of leadership,” Petrov added.

Decades later, the black and white ‘Dance of the Cygnets’ was used by Dozhd to hint that Russia was again in turmoil.

"Swan Lake has turned into a symbol of mourning for the broken dreams, sadness for lost opportunities, regrets, for unfulfilled plans,” Petrov said.