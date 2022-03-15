Retailer raises thousands in Ukraine aid with Zelensky LEGO bricks

Sales of the custom pieces allowed Citizen Brick to collect $16,540 for the people of Ukraine

Citizen Brick, an independent LEGO retailer in the United States, raised over $16,000 in aid to Ukraine by selling custom LEGO minifigures of President Volodymyr Zelensky and brick Molotov cocktail accessories.

On March 4, the custom toy artists announced that they would be selling their new designs in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and that the project will assist refugees in the country.

Citizen Brick said that 100 percent of all sales of the custom bricks would go to Direct Relief, a nonprofit humanitarian aid organization working to distribute emergency medical assistance to those in Ukraine.

The LEGO pieces were a commercial hit and sold out “almost immediately,” the team announced on its Facebook page, adding that they were able to raise thousands of dollars in donations.

Sales of the custom pieces allowed Citizen Brick to collect $16,540 for the people of Ukraine.

“The entire amount was donated to [Direct Relief] to assist their efforts to bring medical supplies to those in need,” the retailer said.

Citizen Brick was unable to meet the unanticipated high demand for the custom bricks, which left some hopeful shoppers empty-handed, but the team said they hope that would-be purchasers will “consider making a direct donation to a relevant charity nonetheless.”