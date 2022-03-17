Baby name revolution: From traditional to unique

'Popular just means well-liked. We are trying to express something individual'

Uncommon baby names are surging across the globe, even in more traditional societies, as parents today are worried more about their child being unique rather than fitting in.

Laura Wattenburg, founder of the website Namerology, discussed with i24NEWS the cultural shift in parents’ approach to naming their children.

“Baby names have been dictated by tradition around the world… but over the past two generations, we've seen a revolution,” said Wattenburg.

“It’s a big cultural shift… Individuality and diversity were seen more as innate virtues. Starting in the 1990s, we saw a transformation in the media landscape,” she explained.

“With the Internet, parents thought about baby names the way they thought about usernames. It has to be unique in the system.”

In the United States, research shows that the number of novel names increased four-fold for boys and almost 3 times for girls since 1880.

“Parents today almost uniformly want a distinctive name,” Wattenburg told i24NEWS.

She noted though, that there are positive aspects to having a familiar name.

“Popular just means well-liked. We are trying to express something individual, but we still want others to like us.”

Wattenburg, also the author of ‘BabyNameWizard,’ went on to say how more and more parents no longer stick to the concept of “normal” when contemplating baby names.

“More parents feel like a name should express something… like giving your product a unique brand name to set kids up for competitive advantage in the life marketplace.”

She added that current name trends are driven more by sound than tradition.

“You have generational styles. Even if a name is unique, it can sound like a product of its time. Like the generation of Aidan, Caden, Jaden, Braden, and Hayden.”