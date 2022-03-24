Dutch publisher pulls book on Anne Frank's alleged betrayer

Dutch historians say that the book's 'accusation does not hold water'

The Dutch publisher of a new Anne Frank book which pointed to a Jewish notary as the family’s betrayer said it will be pulling the text after historians criticized its findings.

On Tuesday night, Ambo Anthos - the Dutch publisher of “The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation” - announced it will no longer be publishing the story and issued a second apology.

The book charged that Arnold van den Bergh, a Jewish notary, disclosed the Franks' hiding place in order to spare his family from the Holocaust - but a team of six Dutch historians and academics contested that the “accusation does not hold water,” according to the Associated Press (AP).

The team of experts argued that the story “displays a distinct pattern in which assumptions are made by the CCT (Cold Case Team), held to be true a moment later, and then used as a building block for the next step in the train of logic,” AP reported.

“This makes the entire book a shaky house of cards, because if any single step turns out to be wrong, the cards above also collapse.”

Pieter van Twisk, a member of the book’s investigation team, said that the historians’ refutation “gives us a number of things to think about, but for the time being I do not see that Van den Bergh can be definitively removed as the main suspect.”

HarperCollins Publishers, the US book’s publisher, said it will continue to sell “The Betrayal of Anne Frank.”