Deaf drama ‘CODA’ wins best picture at 94th Academy Awards

This marks the first best picture win for a streaming service at the Oscars

"CODA," the heartwarming indie drama about a deaf family defying the odds, won the top prize on Oscars night for best picture Sunday.

Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli presented the award to the film, which follows teenage Ruby - who can hear - as she juggles pursuing her musical ambitions with her family's dependence on her to communicate.

The name of the film, “CODA,” is an acronym for “child of deaf adults” and refers to a hearing individual with deaf parents.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1508287979172745218 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“CODA does have a double meaning in the title because it's Children of Deaf Adults, but it's also the end of a piece of music,” Sian Heder, the director of the film, told NPR.

“It's a story about the end of childhood,” she said.

Deaf actors feature in several of the Apple TV+ film’s leading roles - Troy Kotsur was also awarded the Oscar for best supporting actor, making him the first deaf man to win an Academy Award for his performance, according to Good Morning America.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1508297064802754567 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“CODA” beat a crowded field that included "Belfast," "The Power of the Dog," and "Dune" to take home the coveted prize from the 94th Academy Awards, becoming the first streaming service film to win Best Picture.