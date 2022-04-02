Will Smith resigns from film academy after Chris Rock slap

'I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason'

American actor Will Smith resigned from Hollywood’s Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, saying Friday that his slapping of comedian Chris Rock on stage at this year’s Oscars ceremony was “shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”

At the Oscars last Sunday celebrating the best that Hollywood has to offer, Smith strode up to the stage after Rock made a joke about the appearance of Smith’s wife, then smacked Rock across the face.

After returning to his seat, Smith yelled at Rock “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth” as the Oscars presenter apologized.

Less than an hour later, Smith gave a tearful speech as he accepted the best actor award for his role in “King Richard.”

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello Will Smith (R) hits presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars on March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in California, the United States.

"I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken," Smith said.

"I… will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate," he added.

Rock’s joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, made a reference to the film “GI Jane” in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head.

Pinkett Smith has a condition that causes hair loss, which it was unclear whether Rock knew about.

President of the film academy David Rubin said he accepted Smith’s resignation but would continue with disciplinary proceedings that could lead to additional sanctions.

The matter is due to be discussed at the group's next board meeting on April 18.

"Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason,” Smith said.