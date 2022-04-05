Personal stories of deportation from the Holocaust in France

'For several years, Yad Vashem has been trying to extract individual stories from the masses'

A special exhibition at Israel’s Yad Vashem memorial is giving people a unique insight into the horrors of the Holocaust, recounting eight personal stories of deportations.

The virtual presentation opened last month, on March 27, 80 years to the day that the first convoy of French Jews left Drancy internment camp for Auschwitz in Poland.

In this Convoy No. 1, were 1,112 Jews, all men, of whom only 32 survived. The convoy first arrived at the Compiègne internment camp to collect additional prisoners, before arriving at Auschwitz on March 30, 1942.

The exhibition retraces the journeys of those who could not escape the horror of the death camps through unpublished testimonies collected from their descendants in France and Israel, photos, but also authentic documents such as leave-passes or ID cards.

The eight personal stories of the deportees are presented in the form of illustrated portraits, which revive their memory and give their existence a timeless character.

i24NEWS has selected three of these stories, those of three young men whose lives were taken far too soon. Whether they chose France to escape the economic difficulties of their country or whether they were born on its soil, these young men had confidence in its rights and its laws.

"The idea was to find descendants capable of telling the stories themselves from what they remembered. Some of them are children of deportees from Convoy 1. Sometimes they were very young children, and their memories are intact or brought back by their mother," Nathalie Blau, head of French-language content for Yad Vashem's site and networks, told i24NEWS.

Matthieu Alter

Among the deportees of Convoy 1, was Matthieu Alter, born in Russia in 1889. This young man was educated in religious Jewish schools but he only dreamed of one thing: fleeing. He arrived in Paris in 1912, taking up a position as an interpreter in the staff of General Franchet d'Esperey, whom he followed in 1918 to the Black Sea front, in the campaign against the Red Army.

But on December 12, 1941, Matthieu's life changed dramatically: he was arrested by two Germans who took him to the Compiègne internment camp, before he was deported to Auschwitz. Matthieu died shortly afterwards of typhus.

His wife and daughter later discovered the horror of the camps: "As long as they arrested men, we believed in this story of labor camps. We said to ourselves that the conditions must be inhumane, that many must, but no one ever imagined gas chambers and crematory ovens."

A few years later, the family received their death certificate with the mention "Died for France."

"Given that the facts date from 80 years ago, these are things that are very far back in time for the descendants. Their memories are very vivid but they have not been commemorated, the word has been reduced to silence. They couldn't mourn," Nathalie Blau told i24NEWS.

Charles Dluto

For Charles Dluto, born in Paris in 1918, Yad Vashem was able to collect an extract from the correspondence he sent to his wife Marguerite on March 26, 1942.

"My dear, by this card I let you know my departure for a labor camp whose destination I do not know. I hope to be able to advise you of the place of my arrival, but in any case, I recommend that you do not worry if I go a while without writing to you."

The young man was arrested on August 20, 1941 at his home by the French police and sent directly to Drancy. He died of typhus in Auschwitz on June 19, 1942.

"Today what marks is the personal story. The Holocaust, everyone knows the narrative, the chronology and the end. What Yad Vashem has been trying to do for a few years is not to tell the mass as such but to extract individual stories from it. Very often, we learn about the Holocaust through the quantity: the piles of shoes or the piles of glasses. Six million dead, it is a figure that is hard to visualize," Nathalie Blau told i24NEWS.

"It's for this reason that we chose to focus on these journeys, because in reality, each story represents a singular life," she continued.

Nathalie assures that it is important to "highlight the simplicity of these families and their modest lives."

None of the deportees was atypical, they led peaceful lives and aspired to succeed in their careers in Paris.

Aron Barszcz

Aron Barszcz, a Pole who settled in Paris in the 1930s, joined the ranks of the Foreign Legion in 1939. In August 1941, while he was at home, a French policeman ordered him to pack his things.

His son Jacques, 8 years old at the time, saw his father hastily making a bag to carry personal effects. Unaware of the situation, he waved to his father, not knowing that it was the last time he would see him.

Aron Barszcz was first taken to Drancy, and later died on May 19, 1942 in Auschwitz.

At the commemorations of the 60th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz camp, his son himself told his daughters: "Once there, I broke down in tears like a child, realizing that my father was in ashes, here."

"They were people who wanted to be like the others, but the Nazis had decided otherwise, they wanted to exclude these people from society," lamented Nathalie Blau.

More than 1.1 million Jews were deported to Auschwitz.

As World War II recesses further into the past, decreasingly few Holocaust survivors remain to tell their stories firsthand.