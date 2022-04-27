Fight against global antisemitism ‘is failing,’ report finds

Shavit calls for an 'unsparing examination of the efficacy of existing strategies' on countering hate

A new report from an Israeli university found that global antisemitism experienced a “dramatic rise” throughout 2021, and that the number of “violent assaults” against Jews is “rapidly escalating.”

The review, called the Annual Report on Antisemitism Worldwide 2021, was published by the Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry at Tel Aviv University's Faculty of Humanities.

It identified that antisemitic incidents recorded last year soared throughout “almost all countries with large Jewish populations” despite global efforts to counter hate - including a 78 percent increase in the number of physical assaults against Jews in the UK.

“Something just isn't working,” Prof. Uriya Shavit, head of the Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry, said.

“In recent years the fight against antisemitism has enjoyed extensive resources worldwide, and yet, despite many important programs and initiatives, the number of antisemitic incidents, including violent assaults, is rapidly escalating,” he added.

Shavit called for a candid evaluation of current approaches to countering antisemitism in order to determine why these efforts are not working.

“The easy thing is to say that more laws and more funding are required,” the professor said.

“But what we really need is a courageous and unsparing examination of the efficacy of existing strategies.”

The report’s authors suggested that two major events impacted the frequency of these antisemitic incidents - the Covid global pandemic and the conflict between Israel and Gaza which occurred last summer.