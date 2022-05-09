Ukrainian band speaks on performing with U2’s Bono in Kyiv subway

'Definitely, we will get the victory, [it's] just a matter of time,' Topolia says

Taras Topolia, frontman of the Ukrainian band Antytila, spoke with i24NEWS on the war in Ukraine and his recent concert with U2’s Bono in a Kyiv metro station.

“It’s [an] absolutely unbelievable story… Ed Sheeran texted me and asked me to allow him to share my phone [number] with Bono,” Topolia told i24NEWS.

The frontman said that he agreed, and that he later received a phone call from Bono inviting Topolia to sing a song with him.

Antytila performed alongside U2’s Bono and The Edge in a Kyiv subway station on Sunday, with members of the Ukrainian band sporting army uniforms.

The outfits were not merely part of a costume - they are the Ukrainian army fatigues worn by the band’s members as they represent their country both musically and militarily.

Topolia and his bandmates decided to join Ukraine’s army to drive Russian troops from the country, a choice which the frontman said they did not hesitate to make.

“It was a simple decision, it was the only one decision for us,” Topolia said.

Ukraine is in danger, so they must “protect it… [and] resist the occupiers,” the frontman added.

“We know that we will get the victory… Definitely, we will get the victory, [it's] just a matter of time,” he said.