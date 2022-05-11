Biggest white diamond ever auctioned fetches $21.9 million

The Rock set a new world record price per carat for a G-color diamond

The Rock, the biggest white diamond ever auctioned, sold for $21.9 million on Wednesday, far short of the record for such a jewel.

The 228.31-carat stone, larger than a golf ball, was sold in Geneva by Christie's auction house.

There were high hopes that The Rock would smash the world record for a white diamond, which stands at $33.7 million, a sum fetched in Geneva in 2017 for a 163.41-carat gem.

The Rock, a perfectly symmetrical pear-shaped diamond, was sold by an unnamed owner from North America. It was bought by a private collector bidding by telephone.

Fabrice Coffrini/AFP The Rock, the biggest white diamond ever to be sold at an auction, is pictured prior to the start of Christie's Magnificent Jewels sales in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 11, 2022.

Rahul Kadakia, Christie's international head of jewelry, brought down the hammer to applause in the sale room in the plush Hotel des Bergues.

Diamonds are graded in color from D to Z and Kadakia told AFP that despite falling short of the overall record, The Rock set a new world record price per carat for a G-color diamond.

"When you look at the price per carat - 100,000 per carat - this is the level of a D color diamond, and we achieved that for a G color diamond. So in fact, we're very pleased as are the sellers, as is the buyer."

Max Fawcett, head of the jewels department at Christie's auction house in Geneva, said there were only a handful of diamonds of similar size and quality to The Rock.

The large diamond was extracted from a mine in South Africa in the early 2000s and was previously shown in Dubai, Taipei and New York ahead of the sale in Geneva.