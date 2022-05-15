Eurovision win lifts spirits in Ukraine amid Russian invasion

'We will do our best to welcome the participants and guests of Eurovision in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol'

Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday night, the third victory for the Eastern country.

The song "Stefania" - which pays tribute to the mother of the leader Oleg Psyuk, a resident of the city of Kalush - won ahead of "Space Man" by the British Sam Ryder and "Slo-Mo" by the Spanish Chanel.

Ukraine won the competition in 2004, and also in 2016 - two years after the annexation of the Crimea peninsula by Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the group just seconds after the announcement of their victory.

"Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe," the Ukrainian president reacted on Facebook.

"Next year, Ukraine will host Eurovision! For the third time in its history. And I believe it will not be the last," he exclaimed.

"We will do our best to welcome the participants and guests of Eurovision in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. Free, peaceful, rebuilt!" he added.

Tamile Tasheva, the president's representative in Crimea, suggested Yalta as a possible venue, a seaside resort on the southern coast of the peninsula.

Ukraine beat out a host of over-the-top acts at the kitschy, quirky annual musical event, including Norway's Subwoolfer, which sang about bananas while dressed in yellow wolf masks, and Serbia's Konstrakta, who questioned national healthcare while meticulously scrubbing her hands onstage.