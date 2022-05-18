Sascha Baron Cohen to star in animated comedy
The cartoon is based on classic Jewish stories
The famous "Borat"-actor, Sascha Baron Cohen, will star in a new animated comedy based on classic Jewish stories, taking place in a Polish shtetl, Haaretz reported.
The cartoon is called "Chelm: The Smartes Place on Earth," titled after the eastern European city that “inspired generations of Jewish storytellers for its reputation as a "town of fools," will share the absurdist humor and interpretive questioning that is a nod to Jewish intellectual traditions,” HBO said in a statement:
“…and present a fresh take on the silly antics and exaggerated conflicts of the town, while also preserving the essence and heart of the classic folktales," the streaming platform added.
The British-Israeli actor is known for characters like “Borat,” and “Bruno,” and his role as an Israeli counterterrorism expert in his show “Who is America” where he fooled politicians, making a Georgian representative resigning after pulling his pants down, and screaming racial slurs.
In 2019, he had the leading role in "The Spy," a Netflix series on the Israeli spy Eli Cohen, who penetrated the Syrian government in the 1960s and later was executed due to espionage.
"Chelm: The smartest place on Earth" is created in corporation with "King of the Hill" creators Greg Daniels and Mike Judge, and Michael Koman.