Zelensky and Putin on Time’s most influential list

The American magazine TIME released its annual list of the world's 100 most influential people, and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is listed as one of the most powerful leaders in 2022, together with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

US President Joe Biden, who also made the list, wrote the entry on Zelensky in the magazine, praising the Ukrainian president for his courage as a leader.

“In President Zelensky, the people of Ukraine have a leader worthy of their bravery and resilience, as citizens across the country - shopkeepers and soldiers, tailors and truck drivers - fight for their homes and their freedom,” Biden wrote in TIME.

Since the Russian invasion in February, the Ukrainian president insisted on staying in the war-torn country, telling the Americans to give him “ammunition, not a ride,” as he stated at the beginning of the war, CNN reported.

The US President added that Zelensky “daily” lives up to “the solemn responsibility of leading his nation through this dark and difficult hour,” he wrote in the magazine.

“The nations of the free world, inspired by the example of President Zelensky, are more united, more determined, and more purposeful than at any point in recent memory,“ the US premier continued.

Besides being the president of Ukraine, Zelensky also represented Jews on the famous list.

Together with Zelensky, the Jewish Ukrainian-American actress Mila Kunis made the list along with "Sex and the City" actress Sarah Jessica Parker, "Catwoman" actress Zöe Kravitz, as well as “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson, The Times of Israel reported.