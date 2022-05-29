Pakistani movie about trans dancer wins Cannes prize for best LGBT film

It is the first-ever Pakistani entry to the Cannes festival competition.

A Pakistani movie “Joyland” by director Saim Sadiq won the Cannes “Queer Palm” prize for best LGBT, queer or feminist-themed movie.

The film also won the Jury Prize in the “Un Certain Regard” competition segment that focuses on young and innovative cinema. “Joyland” tells the story of the youngest son in a patriarchal family who joins a dance theater and falls in love with its transgender director.

The 75-th Cannes Film Festival announced its winners on Saturday in the south of France. An exiled Iranian actress Zar Amir Ebrahimi won the best actress award for her role in "Holy Spider," directed by Danish-Iranian director Ali Abbasi. Abbasi was denied permission to film in Iran and the movie was shot in Jordan instead.

The main prize, the Palme d’Or, was awarded to Swedish satire “Triangle of Sadness”. It is the second time its director Ruben Ostlund wins the prize. He first received the Palme d’Or in 2017 for another satirical movie “The Square.”

The Grand Prix was shared between a renowned French director Claire Deni for her romantic thriller “Stars at Noon” and a young Belgian moviemaker Lukas Dhont for his second feature “Close.” South Korean Park Chan-wook was named best director for his detective story “Decision to Leave.”

Earlier in May, a group of Iranian directors and actors published an open letter condemning arrests and home raids of several fellow filmmakers.