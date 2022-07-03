Legendary British theater director Peter Brook dies aged 97

Brook rose to fame in the UK by putting a radical, and sometimes bloody, spin on classics

The France-based British theater director Peter Brook, who revolutionized the stage with radical interpretations of the classics before returning drama to its simplest roots, died aged 97, a source said Sunday.

An almost mythical figure often mentioned in the same breath as Russia’s Konstantin Stanislavsky, Brook continued to work and challenge audiences well into his 90s. Born in London on March 21, 1925, to a family of Jewish scientists who immigrated from Latvia, Brook made his professional directorial debut at just 17. Before his 30th birthday he was directing hits on Broadway.

Brook rose to fame in the UK by putting a radical, and sometimes bloody, spin on classics including the works of Shakespeare. For many, Brook's startling 1970 Royal Shakespeare Company production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" in a white-cube gymnasium was a turning point in world theater.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1543558926117085184 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

He mesmerized audiences in London and New York with his era-defining "Marat/Sade" in 1964, which won a Tony award, and wrote "The Empty Space," one of the most influential texts on theater ever, three years later. It inspired British actress Helen Mirren to abandon her burgeoning mainstream career to join his experimental company in Paris.

Brook set up the International Center for Theater Research in an old music hall called the Bouffes du Nord. Best-known for his 1985 masterpiece "The Mahabharata," a nine-hour version of the Hindu epic, Brook underwent a gradual transformation after moving to France, reducing theater to pure simplicity and often influenced by eastern traditions.

After turning 85 in 2010, Brook relinquished leadership of the Bouffes du Nord but continued to direct there. Eight years later, aged 92, he wrote and staged "The Prisoner," a real-life story based on his own spiritual journey to Afghanistan just before the Soviet invasion to shoot a film called "Meetings with Remarkable Men."