'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Newton-John, start of Grease, 'passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California'

Singer Olivia Newton-John, who gained worldwide fame as high school sweetheart Sandy in the hit musical movie "Grease," died on Monday after a 30-year battle with cancer. She was 73.

Newton-John "passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," said a statement from her husband, John Easterling, posted on her official social media accounts.

The multiple Grammy-winning entertainer, whose career spanned more than five decades, including chart-topping songs such as "Physical," devoted much of her time in later years to charities after first being diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992.

The British-born and Australian-raised star dedicated a number of albums and concerts to raise funds for research and early detection of the disease, including the construction of a health center named after her in her adopted home Melbourne.

"I don't like to say 'battled,'" a defiant Newton-John told Australia's Channel Seven TV in September 2018 after revealing she had been diagnosed with cancer for the third time.

"I like to say 'win over,' because 'battled' sets up this anger and inflammation that you don't want."

No cause of death was given in the family's statement.