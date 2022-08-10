Singer Justin Bieber raises arm in apparent 'Nazi style' salute, causing outrage

'This is a slap in the face of millions of Jews around the world from the famous singer'

Canadian singer Justin Bieber performed in Helsinki, Finland, on Tuesday, during which the singer-songwriter was recorded waving his arm back and forth along the stage in what many have compared to a “Nazi salute.”

The video has reached the Jewish communities in Europe, who demand an explanation from the singer's producers.

"This is a slap in the face of millions of Jews around the world from the famous singer," said the president of the Conference of European Rabbis, Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt.

"It is unthinkable that a singer with tens of millions of fans and followers around the world allows himself to adopt such conduct on European soil soaked with the blood of millions of Jews and other minorities, who were brutally murdered by the Nazi oppressor," he said.

He added that an "obscene" gesture on such a broad platform is "an image of victory for antisemites and constitutes incitement to hatred.”

"I demand an explanation from the singer on this humiliating behavior, and I call on the State of Israel to consider canceling his show scheduled in Israel in October," he continued.

This incident comes two months before Bieber’s performance in Israel, scheduled for October 13, 2022. The pop star previously performed two concerts in Israel in 2011 and 2017, during his "Purpose Tour."