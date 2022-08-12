Hollywood actress Anne Heche dies at 53 a week after car crash

Heche was best known for high-profile roles in the 90s, relationship with Ellen Degeneres

US actress Anne Heche died after her life support was turned off, a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, US media reported on Friday.

The Hollywood actress and former girlfriend of US television presenter Ellen Degeneres was declared brain dead on Friday, which is the legal definition of death under California law.

Though declared dead, Heche remains on life support in order to preserve her organs for donations.

The actress had been comatose in hospital in a critical condition and connected to a breathing machine, a spokesperson said on Monday.

Heche, 53, was driving a compact car which sped out of control in a Westside neighborhood of Los Angeles last Friday, which then plowed into a house and burst into flames, according to police.

Detectives with a search warrant took a sample of her blood and found narcotics in her system, LAPD spokesperson said.

Heche starred in a number of movies from the 1990s including "Six Days, Seven Nights," "Donnie Brasco" and "I Know What You Did Last Summer."