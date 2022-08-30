Reports swirl that tennis star Nadal secretly dated singer Shakira

Shakira recently separated from her husband Gerard Pique after 11 years of marriage

Spanish media reported Tuesday that tennis player Rafael Nadal and Colombian popstar Shakira maintained a secret relationship back in 2009.

The two met for the music video for Shakira's song "Gypsy," with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reporting that the two began an affair during the shooting. Nadal, one of the biggest names in tennis, was in a relationship with childhood sweetheart Mery Perellò, whereas Shakira was rumored to be dating Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion married Perellò in October 2019, and the couple is expecting a child.

Nadal moved ahead of long-time rival Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer after his 21st major crown at the Australian Open. Djokovic is set to arrive in Israel for the Tel Aviv Watergen Open 2022 in late September, despite his refusal to receive the Covid vaccine, which barred him from participating in several tennis matches.

Shakira recently separated from her husband, Spanish football player Gerard Pique, after 11 years of marriage.

The singer also currently faces allegations of tax fraud, with Spanish prosecutors calling for eight years in prison and a roughly $24 million fine.

Spanish authorities accused Shakira of evading taxes amounting to nearly $15 million between 2012 and 2014.

Shakira claims she had not yet officially moved to Spain during this time, but investigators state she allegedly spent more than 200 days in the country in each of those three years. Spanish law states that an individual who stays in the country for 184 days or more is considered a resident for tax purposes.