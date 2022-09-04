Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating Netflix documentary

Only one other American president had also been awarded an Emmy

Former US president Barack Obama was awarded an Emmy for narrating his Netflix documentary series "Our Great National Parks," the Television Academy announced Saturday.

Only one other American president had also been awarded an Emmy - Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956 - although his was an honorary award.

After leaving office in 2017, both Obama and his wife Michelle have each written best-selling memoirs, and in addition to their non-profit foundation, established a production company which inked a major deal with Netflix, reportedly worth tens of millions of dollars.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1566223290506559488 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Their company's first documentary for the streaming service, "American Factory," won the Oscar for best documentary feature and an Emmy for directing, though the awards went to the filmmakers and not to the Obamas themselves.

Obama had already won a pair of Grammy Awards - for audio versions of his memoirs "The Audacity of Hope" and "Dreams from My Father." His successor to the presidency, Donald Trump, did not win an Emmy for his reality competition show "The Apprentice," although he was nominated twice.