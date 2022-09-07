Justin Bieber suspends world tour to focus on health

'The exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now'

Justin Bieber is stepping off the stage and focusing on his health – on Tuesday, the pop star revealed to his fans that he would be suspending his worldwide “Justice” tour, which could see his October show in Israel scrapped.

“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed,” he began his statement posted on his Instagram and Twitter. “As a result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour.”

Bieber finished his tour dates in Europe and performed in Brazil on September 4 for the Rock in Rio music festival.

“After resting and consulting with my doctors, family, and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour… but it took a real toll on me,” he continued in the statement.

The 28-year-old singer said after his Brazil show, “the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being.”

He assured his fans that he would “be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

Bieber was set to take the stage in Israel on October 13 of this year. But his production staff told Mako Music that they were preparing the cancel the show.

The singer previously performed two concerts in Israel in 2011 and 2017, during his "Purpose Tour."