Row, row, row: Thousands attend Regata Storica festival in Venice

Regata Storica – a beautiful display of one of Venice's most iconic traditions: Venetian rowing

Thousands of Italian locals and international tourists on Sunday attended the first Regata Storica boat festival in Venice without Covid restrictions since 2020.

Venice’s most anticipated historical event of the year opened with a procession of 16th-century boats rowed by 300 athletes and participants along northern Italy’s Grand Canal.

“Last year we still came, but we couldn't stay because of a ban due to Covid. This year, we are much freer and so we are having more fun,” said Venice resident Giannino Pazienza.

The original regattas (boat races) in Venice were popular with boatmen and gondoliers, but were eventually privatized. But even after the Venetian Republic’s end in 1797, the races survived, and are now the theme of one of the most picturesque festivals in Italy.

In the city of canals, during the Regata Storica, life is but a dream – a beautiful display of one of the city’s most iconic traditions: Venetian rowing.

“It was exciting, you could see that the people were passionate. They had their boats from different districts. You could see the participants had a lot of emotions,” said Sebastien, a tourist from Canada.

The first regattas took place in the 13th century, but the local rowing heritage is thought to have existed much earlier. Today, the regatta is a popular attraction for local painters looking to capture the moment and the city’s atmosphere.

“My first time at Regata Storica. I used to avoid it for fear of crowds. But today it was worth it. A beautiful sunny day,” said Alberto Freschi, who attended the festival from Conegliano, some 40 miles north of Venice.