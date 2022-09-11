Gal Gadot to play Queen Grimhilde in Disney's 'Snow White'

'It's different from anything I've done so far'

Israeli actress Gal Gadot will play the role of evil Queen Grimhilde in Disney's new version of "Snow White," it was revealed this weekend at the D23 Expo held in the US state of California.

Rachel Zegler ("Suburban Story") will play Snow White alongside Gadot.

"It's unlike anything I've done before," Gadot said. "I'm used to being where the heart should be. Stepping into the Queen's shoes was amazing. She really isn't me, but pushing boundaries was delicious," she said.

The film will be directed by Marc Webb and director and screenwriter Greta Gerwig was entrusted with the screenplay adaptation of the new version of the iconic film.

The film will feature original songs from Oscar-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who also wrote the soundtrack to "La La Land."

Production on the film, which was postponed due to the Covid pandemic, began in the UK last spring and the film will be released in 2024.

Disney also announced the production of "The Voice 2" which should hit the screens in 2024.