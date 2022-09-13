74th Primetime Emmy Awards ends with big winners

'Squid Game' made history with the first non-English-language performer winning best actor

The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place Monday night, hosted by "Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson, with big winners including "Succession" and "Ted Lasso."

The HBO dysfunctional family drama took the honors for best drama at the Emmys, television's biggest night of the year. The show, which secured four trophies overall, tells the story of the wealthy and back-stabbing Roy family as members jockey for power.

Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Cast and Crew of Succession, winners of Outstanding Drama Series, pose in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

"Succession" creator Jesse Armstrong joked that it was a big week for "successions," referring to King Charles taking over the British throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, the Apple TV+ feel-good comedy "Ted Lasso" took the top award for its genre, once again a winner for best comedy and best actor Jason Sudeikis.

Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Jason Sudeikis, winner of Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for "Ted Lasso", poses in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

"Squid Game" made history when Lee Jung-jae was named best actor, a first for a non-English-language performer. Overall, the South Korean thriller made a statement with its six Emmys - beyond Lee, the series won for best directing, best guest drama actress Lee Yoo-mi and three other technical categories.

Zendaya repeated her feat as best actress in a drama for her turn in "Euphoria," two years after she became the youngest ever winner in the category for the first season of HBO's hard-hitting look at teenage life.

Singer Lizzo earned an Emmy award for the competition series "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls."

The musician said that as a little girl, she had always wanted television to feature "someone fat like me, black like me, beautiful like me."