Legendary French director Jean-Luc Godard dies aged 91

A legend of French cinema, Jean-Luc Godard passed away on Tuesday at the age of 91, media reported.

The Franco-Swiss filmmaker left behind a career strewn with masterpieces that have marked many generations.

A pioneer of the famous "New Wave" movement, he made his first film, "Breathless," in 1960 starring French star Jean-Paul Belmondo and American actress Jean Seberg in 1965.

By breaking with the traditional methods of cinema, Godard inspired the greatest international directors. Quentin Tarantion said in his interviews that Godard was the one who taught him “the fun and the freedom and the joy of breaking rules.”

“To me, Godard did to movies what Bob Dylan did to music: they both revolutionized their forms.”

Godard, however, wasn’t so kind to his American disciple, saying: “Tarantino named his production company after one of my films. He’d have done better to give me some money.”

Godard’s films often reflected his political views. His masterpiece, "Pierrot the Fool" in 1965 starring Belmondo and Anna Karina addressed the Vietnam War. The futuristic "Alphaville" that won Godard the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival in 1965, portrayed an archetypal American antihero.

Student protests in France in May 1968 led the filmmaker towards even more politically engaged cinema.

After a motorcycle accident in 1971, he decided to move away from film sets before returning to the front of the stage in the 1980s with three films: "Every man for himself," "Detective," "First name: Carmen", selected at the Cannes Film Festival.

Man of all the awards but also of many controversies, Godard had on several occasions, in a particularly provocative way, expressed his opinion on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, identifying himself as an “anti-Zionist.” In 1970, he even travelled to the Middle East to make a pro-Palestinian film he never completed.

A recognized cinematic legend, Godard bowed out with his last film "Goodbye to Language" in 2014.