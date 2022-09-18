'My idea, in principle, is not to make more movies and focus on writing'

American director Woody Allen said on Saturday he plans to retire from filmmaking after the release of his next movie, “Wasp 22,” which is set to be filmed in Paris this autumn.

The 86-year-old director told the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia that he would like concentrate on writing a novel instead.

“My idea, in principle, is not to make more movies and focus on writing,” he said.

Earlier this summer Allen, who directed nearly 50 feature films during his 50-year career, hinted on retiring from the cinema saying “a lot of the thrill is gone.”

“I don’t get the same fun doing a movie and putting it in a theater. It was a nice feeling to know that 500 people were seeing it once… I don’t know how I feel about making movies. I’m going to make another one and I’ll see how it feels,” he said in an interview with American actor Alec Baldwin.

Speaking about his upcoming movie that is now expected to be his last, Allen said that it will be similar to his 2005 psychological thriller “Match Point” starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Scarlett Johansson that got Allen nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

The Oscar-winning director has been largely criticized by Hollywood and his former stars in recent years over the alleged sexual abuse of his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow. The accusations were made both by Dylan and her mother, Allen’s former muse Mia Farrow. Due to the allegations, which Allen has repeatedly denied, his latest book and movie releases faced distribution difficulties.