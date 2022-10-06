French author Annie Ernaux wins Nobel Literature Prize

Ernaux is the 17th woman to win the prestigious prize

French author Annie Ernaux, known for her deceptively simple novels drawing on personal experience of class and gender, won the Nobel Literature Prize on Thursday, the jury said.

She was honored "for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory," the jury said.

Ernaux, whose work is mostly autobiographical, is 82.

Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP Mats Malm, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, announces the winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature, French author Annie Ernaux at the Swedish Academy in Stockholm, on October 6, 2022.

The prize is awarded by the Swedish Academy and is worth $914,704. The prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace were established in the will of Swedish chemist and engineer Alfred Nobel, whose invention of dynamite made him rich and famous, and have been awarded since 1901.

Among the bookies' favorites for this year's prize were French writer Michel Houellebecq, who gained international fame with his 1998 novel Atomised, Kenya's Ngugi wa Thiong'o, Canadian poet Anne Carson and India-born Salman Rushdie.

Last year's prize, widely seen as the world's most prestigious literary award, was won by Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah.

Ernaux, whose name has circulated in Nobel speculation for several years, is the 17th woman to win the prestigious prize, out of 119 literature laureates since the first Nobel was awarded in 1901. She will receive the Nobel from King Carl XVI Gustaf at a formal ceremony in Stockholm on December 10.

In May 2018, Ernaux signed a petition in collaboration with personalities from the world of culture to boycott the France-Israel cross-cultural season, which according to the petition served as a "showcase" for the State of Israel to the detriment of Palestinians.

In 2019, she signed a call for a boycott of the Tel Aviv Eurovision competition.