Renowned Israeli chef Meir Adoni announced he will be opening his third overseas establishment with a kosher restaurant in Singapore.

Adoni already owns popular restaurants “Layla” in Berlin, Germany, and “Samna” in Kyiv, Ukraine. In Israel he is known for the rooftop restaurant “Meli-Melo” in Tel Aviv, which offers Mediterranean cuisine.

According to Adoni, the new restaurant will focus on fish dishes.

"In Singapore, there are about 300 Jewish and Israeli families who eat kosher food. In addition, it is a developing business center for companies and investors who come from Hong Kong. We have chosen to make a fish restaurant to avoid having to look for quality kosher meat. We strive for excellence, so that even people who don't eat kosher come to eat there," the chef told Time Out magazine.

Born and raised in Israel’s coastal town of Eilat, Adoni was steeped in his mother's Moroccan culinary heritage, an influence that permeates his dishes, to which he has been able to add his touch of modernity.

"As a chef, the first thing I bring to the table is tradition. I respect original flavors and ingredients," he wrote on his website.

In 2011, Adoni was selected by The James Beard Foundation of Manhattan as Honorary Chef of Tel Aviv.