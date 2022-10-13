Russian ballerinas left without pointe shoes due to sanctions

'We sent a request to give us permission to purchase a batch of famous ballet shoes... we received a refusal'

Russian ballerinas are “left without shoes” due to international sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, director of the country’s leading Bolshoi Theatre said Thursday.

According to Vladimir Urin, who is heading Moscow’s landmark theater often visited by the Russian leadership and political elites since 2013, his dancers urgently need foreign pointe shoes as the ones manufactured inside the country are of poor quality. The director gave a speech at the special meeting at the Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) dedicated to “import substitution in culture.”

“You cannot organize import substitution in one year,” Urin told Russian lawmakers, urging them to lift some restrictions on the purchase of foreign goods.

Urin complained that his request to the Russian Trade Ministry with a list of goods that needed to be purchased for the state-funded theater was denied.

“We sent a request to give us permission to purchase a batch of famous ballet shoes, since there are no high-quality ballet shoes in Russia, we do not manufacture them. Three months after sending the request, we received a refusal,” he said.

“The ballerinas were left without shoes,” Urin stressed.

Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP Dancers warm up prior to the final tour of the XIV International Ballet Competition at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, Russia, on June 10, 2022.

The Bolshoi, which was once a stage for Russia’s most far-out ballet productions directed by dissident theater stars like Kirill Serebrennikov and Timofey Kulyabin, has recently been under fire both by pro-war politicians and Russian opposition.

Earlier in August, Urin announced that the theater canceled two opera productions by Alexander Molochnikov, a prominent director who publicly criticized Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. Both shows were set to be premiered this season.

This move came in response to a request that Urin received from a secretary of the state committee “on investigating anti-Russian activities in the field of culture.” A week later, another popular Moscow Na Bronnoy theater canceled Molochnikov's productions and deleted information about them from its website.