Israeli pic takes top prize at NYC's Chelsea Film Fest

'All the Things I Wanted to Say' also shares best cinematography award

Israel's "All the Things I Wanted to Say" took the top prize on Sunday at the Chelsea Film Festival in New York City.

The feature film directed by Assaf Gordon in addition to nabbing the best picture award, also shared best cinematography honors (cinematographer Boaz Yehonatan Yaacov) at the event's 10th edition, which presented 151 films from 29 countries.

Cinematography honors were shared with "Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse" from Germany and Iran.

"All the Things I Wanted to Say" stars Ohad Knoller as an aging film director who, facing a personal crisis, decides to make a movie about a traumatic event during his military service.

It was the drama's international premiere.

Saar Erlichman wrote the screenplay in her feature film debut.

Israeli short film "Over My Dead Body" also screened at the festival. Directed by Meital Cohen Navarro, the film is about a young Persian Jewish woman who tells her parents that she is marrying a Muslim man.

Lebanese film "Farah" shared the festival's special 10th anniversary award. The feature film was directed by Kenton Oxley and Hassiba Freiha.