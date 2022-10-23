Boy George slams Kim Kardashian's silence over Kanye West's antisemitism

'As a mother, she needs to understand how Jewish children feel about these horrible words'

English pop star George Alan O'Dowd, also known as Culture Club's Boy George, on Saturday criticized Kim Kardashian for not speaking out against antisemitic remarks made by Kanye West.

The U.S. rapper, who officially changed his name to Ye, was married to the American media personality from 2014 to 2022. They have four children together.

In a video posted to Instagram, Boy George said he was "listening with great sadness to 'Kanye West's antisemitic comments' and was outraged that few prominent figures expressed their outrage.

"I'm appalled that Kim Kardashian hasn't added her voice to this debate, because this woman has children with Kanye, so she needs to understand as a mother, how Jewish children feel when they hear these horrible words, how demoralizing and terrifying it must be," he said.

"As a gay man, I've experienced years of prejudice, you know, so the idea of ​​doing this to someone else based on their race, color, sexuality or his gender is just terrible to me, and it should be terrible to you," he added.

Although he is not Jewish, the singer maintains a close relationship with the Jewish state. He has performed in Israel several times and spoken out against the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement.

In 2020, the '80s pop star declared his love for Israel by releasing a single written and sung with Israeli Asaf Goren, with lyrics in English and Hebrew.