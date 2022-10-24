CAA talent agency drops Kanye West over antisemitic rants

Documentary about U.S. rapper shelved while calls grow louder for Adidas to drop him

The CAA talent agency dropped U.S. rapper Kanye West as a client following a series of antisemitic rants, according to Monday media reports.

West, who legally changed his name to "Ye," is facing backlash over remarks about Jewish people in recent weeks that led to his Twitter and Instagram accounts being restricted.

It was also revealed on Monday that a completed documentary about West will be shelved. MRC studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu, and Scott Tenley made the announcement in a memo.

“This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West. We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform,” they wrote.

“Kanye is a producer and sampler of music. Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3,000 years — the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain.”

They continued: “The silence from leaders and corporations when it comes to Kanye or antisemitism, in general, is dismaying but not surprising. What is new and sad, is the fear Jews have about speaking out in their own defense.”

The U.S.-based organization Stop Antisemitism praised CAA and MRC for their decision and called on Adidas to follow them and drop West. The Anti-Defamation League is also calling on Adidas to end its partnership with West.

It was also reported on Monday that West's new attorney, Camille Vasquez, who recently served as Johnny Depp's defense attorney in his trial with actress Amber Heard, dumped West.

West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian broke her silence as well. While not calling out West specifically, she referenced "hate speech" against Jews.

"Hate speech is never OK or excusable," Kardashian wrote. "I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."