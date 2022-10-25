Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid support Jews after Kanye’s antisemitic comments

German sportswear giant Adidas announces it was ending partnership with U.S. rapper over hate speech

Kim Kardashian, former wife of American rapper Kanye West, on Monday broke her silence about his recent antisemitic comments, voicing support for the Jewish people, as did fashion model Gigi Hadid who is known for criticizing Israel.

West made several controversial remarks about Jews last week, drawing international backlash and losing contracts with brands and media companies. On Tuesday, German sportswear giant Adidas announced it was ending its partnerships with the U.S. rapper, after it drew criticism for not doing so sooner.

Kim and Kanye divorced earlier this year after eight years of marriage. They have four children together.

Kardashian remained silent about the scandal, sparking criticism from her followers and fellow celebrities. She finally shared her opinion on social media without directly mentioning West.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end,” Kardashian wrote.

Earlier on Sunday, Palestinian-American model Gigi Hadid spoke out against antisemitism by sharing comedian Amy Schumer's Instagram post, calling for support for the Jewish people.

“I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people,” reads the post shared by Hadid.

JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP U.S. model Gigi Hadid presents a creation for the Victoria Beckham Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show during the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week, in Paris, France.

The Hadid sisters, whose father is Palestinian, have repeatedly criticized Israel. Gigi Hadid, however, has previously spoken out against terrorist attacks against Israelis, including the Dizengoff Street bombing in April where she said on social media: "I want to say that terrorism goes against the real message of the Free Palestine Movement. What happened in Tel Aviv is a tragedy, innocent Israelis do not deserve to die."

Her father, Mohamed, has in the past made antisemitic remarks.