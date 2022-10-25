Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West over ‘hateful’ comments

Adidas says West violated its 'values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect, and fairness'

Adidas on Tuesday ended its partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after the musician made a series of “hateful” and antisemitic comments.

In a statement, the German sportswear giant said it “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech” and said his recent comments were “unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous.”

During a recent tirade against Jews on a popular podcast, Ye said, “I can say antisemitic s*** and Adidas cannot drop me,” after threatening on Twitter to “Go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

But Adidas said they violated the company’s “values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect, and fairness.”

“After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products, and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect,” the company added.

Adidas said it will take a $246 million hit to its fourth-quarter sales.

The sportswear maker faced pressure from the public and its own employees to cut ties with Ye after his controversial remarks. Calls on Adidas also came from at least three legal organizations and anti-racism groups.

Adidas partnered with Ye in 2013, when the company signed his brand away from rival Nike. Three years later, Adidas expanded its relationship with the rapper, calling it “the most significant partnership ever created between a non-athlete and an athletic brand.”

Talent agency CAA also confirmed that it dropped Ye as a client on Monday, and he was let go by Balenciaga last week.