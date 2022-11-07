Former premier Moon Jae-in owns three Pungsan dogs, two of which were given to him by Kim Jong Un

The cost of maintaining Pungsan dogs - gifted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, no less - turned out to be too high for South Korea’s former president this week.

Ex-premier Moon Jae-in, said on Monday that he wants to give the fluffy ambassadors up if the government in Seoul doesn't pay for the expenses.

South Koreans shared their disappointment with the politician seeking to rid himself of the “family members,” especially given the reasons cited by Moon’s office on Monday. The dogs require a costly provision - $1,800 per month, which should’ve been paid for by the current presidential office, local media reported.

However, the government seems reluctant to cover the expenses for two white Pungsan dogs named Songkang and Gomi, and one of their puppies, which Moon took to his private residence after his term ended in May.

"Looking at the progress so far, the Presidential Office seems to be negative about entrusting the management of the Pungsan dogs to former president Moon," his office said in a statement.

"If that's the case, we can be frank about it," it said, adding that Moon was willing to end his custody if the government had come up with a better management plan.

The two older dogs were a gift from Kim Jong Un who gave them to Moon in 2018 as a token of the “blossoming friendship” between the two countries. The gift looks especially symbolic given Kim’s ban on North Koreans keeping dogs as pets imposed in 2020.

He even called domestic dogs "a corrupted trend of bourgeois ideology," although media reports suggested that the ideology was not the main motive for Kim’s decision and the dogs could be used to resolve the food crisis in the communist state.