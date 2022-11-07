Taylor Swift adds tour dates for observant Jews

The pop megastar has announced she will return to performing, four years after her last tour

Taylor Swift has added new tour dates to accommodate her observant Jewish fans after hearing of their disappointment when her upcoming tour dates were released this week..

Almost all concerts in the United States were scheduled on or just after the end of Shabbat, on Friday or Saturday night.

Swift's admirers who observe Shabbat cannot travel by transport on the weekend.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images/AFP Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

The American pop megastar has added eight new dates on the American leg of the tour, on weekday evenings, in cities including Philadelphia, Seattle and Los Angeles, JTA reported .

Fans shared their happiness and said that they intend to take advantage of the opportunity.

During her tour, Swift will bring with her the Jewish Haim sisters, who appear in the music video for the song "Bejeweled." The group will play some of its songs as curtain raisers.

At 32, the young woman has titled her next tour "Eras," which is intended to be "a journey through all the musical eras of (her) career."

The concerts will begin on March 18 in Arizona, then in Houston, Atlanta, Chicago and Los Angeles in August 2023, before dates abroad.

Last week, Swift made American music history by placing ten songs from her new album "Midnights" in the top ten spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, a first.

The release on October 21 of her tenth album, eagerly awaited by her fans, and which marks the American singer's return to her pop leanings, caused blackouts on Spotify before breaking the record for the album "the most listened to in a single day," the streaming platform announced.