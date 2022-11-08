High Line: Urban park changing face of New York

'Wild plantations give the impression of being surrounded by nature'

Turning former stations intended for the transport of goods into real parks for the urban planning of the future in the middle of Manhattan, New York City - such is the crazy gamble that Robert Hammond took on in 1999, which is enjoying dazzling success today.

The High Line, set up in four districts of New York: Greenwich village, Chelsea, Meatpacking and Hudson Yards, attracts more than 8 million visitors a year and is now one of the essential points of the city. High Line co-founder Robert Hammond spoke with i24NEWS at the annual Global Wellness Summit held in Tel Aviv.

What is the High Line?

The High Line is a continuous greenway about a mile long, with more than 500 species of plants and trees.

"It took about 10 years to convince people of the need for this project; at first they thought the idea was totally crazy. So we had to show them the value of keeping the High Line and then raise funds to build parks and find a suitable designer," Hammond told i24NEWS.

During decades of being unused the High Line has faced threats of demolition but, inspired by the beauty of this hidden landscape, Joshua David and Robert Hammond founded Friends of the High Line, a conservation organization in non-profit, to advocate for its preservation and reuse as public space.

Timothy Schenck High Line, New York, United States.

In addition to public space and gardens, the High Line is home to a diverse set of public programs, community engagements, artworks and performances open to all.

The High Line is a former elevated station where freight trains running on street-level tracks, operated by the New York Central Railroad, delivered food to lower Manhattan, but proved to be dangerous for pedestrians. In 1910, more than 540 people were killed there by trains. Transforming each section of the High Line from an abandoned rail line into a beautiful public landscape took not only years of planning, community involvement and design work, but also more than two years of construction to each section.

Exceptional parks

According to Hammond, there are a lot of reasons explaining the attraction of the public for these parks today.

"First of all the beautiful design that you can admire there is incredible, the wild plantations give the impression of being in the middle of nature when in reality it is an idealized nature; flowers grow there every week, we have a flowering calendar which starts in February until December," he explained.

Timothy Schenck High Line, New York, United States.

The fact that these parks cross the city offers visitors a different way of seeing New York, between old and new buildings.

"The linearity of these parks gives them a very special look, which is actually what people love because they can take long walks or even their first dates there because there is a lot of animation, art and activities. These parks connect the different neighborhoods to each other and it's very convenient to access the restaurants or museums there, without crossing the street," said Hammond.

"Most people want to get away from the city, but this project is actually part of the city. You are overlooking everything, people sit and watch the traffic without being there, it gives a new perspective and the possibility of appreciating the city in a different way. This also gives a certain well-being away from the stress of the city below. Many couples come in particular to take their wedding photos because it is an exceptional place, out of time, while being in the heart of New York," he continued.

Liz Ligon High Line, New York, United States.

Flowers and design

Over the seasons, different flower compositions are created in the High Line. Hundreds of plants evoke the patterns of forests and grasslands. The design of the High Line is the result of a collaboration between James Corner Field Operations, Diller Scofidio, Renfro and designer Piet Oudolf. It was inspired by the self-seeded landscape that has grown wild for 25 years after the trains stopped.

Construction began with the removal of everything on the structure, including railroad tracks, gravel ballast, earth and plantings, debris, and a thin layer of concrete. After removal, the steel elements of the High Line were sandblasted to remove the original lead paint. After the operation was completed, the steel was repainted to match the original color of the station.

Liz Ligon High Line, New York, United States.

The walkways, created from precast concrete pavers or planks, were placed on a series of pedestals, and the irrigation and electrical infrastructure elements were installed in the void. In addition, energy-efficient LED lighting elements have been placed to illuminate the park's paths at night.

"We have created a real network and other designers are developing it in several other cities around the world. It is part of future urban planning. Today the only places to develop parks are old infrastructures such as stations or railways, and the fact that it connects people, neighborhoods and businesses is revolutionary," said Hammond.