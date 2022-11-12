Banksy murals pop up in war-scarred Ukrainian town

The mural portrays a girl gymnast performing a handstand on a pile of concrete rubble

Renowned graffiti artist Banksy unveiled a work in the war-scarred Ukrainian town of Borodyanka, which was briefly occupied by Russia and is heavily damaged by fighting in the early days of Moscow’s invasion of its neighbor.

On Friday, Bansky posted a photo of the mural – a girl gymnast performing a handstand on a pile of concrete rubble – on Instagram. The work was painted onto the wall of a building destroyed by shelling.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1591402115448340481 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

At least one other piece of new graffiti in Banksy’s signature style – although not posted by the mercurial artist on social media – was spotted in Borodyanka, portraying a man being flipped in the martial art form of judo by a much smaller child.

The symbolism of that piece was unmistakable: An illusion to the biblical story of David and Goliath, the unlikely triumph of the underdog, as well as a nod to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s much-publicized love of the Japanese martial art.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1591379274933510145 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Several curious onlookers came to see the artwork, some of whom made the almost 40-mile drive from Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv.

"This is such a historic moment for our country, that people like Banksy and other famous figures are coming here and showing the world what Russia has done to us," said 31-year-old Alina Mazur.