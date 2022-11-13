Israeli singer Noa Kirel wears Kanye West at MTV Europe

'We have recently seen a lot of anti-Semitism. I'm proud to be an artist who represents Israel to the world'

Famous Israeli singer Noa Kirel made history on Sunday by being crowned as Best Local Artist at the European MTV Awards for the fifth time while rocking an outfit bearing images of Kanye West’s face.

Kirel beat out Israelis Anna Zak, Jonathan Mergui, and Shahar Saul, and has won the award five times in the past six years. She was chosen to represent Israel at the 29th awards ceremony on Sunday in Germany.

The pop star arrived on the red carpet wearing pants and arm sleeves bearing the image of Kanye West – who has been under heavy criticism for a trade of anti-Semitic comments – and numerous pieces of jewelry clearly displaying her Jewishness.

“I chose to wear a garment with a message for the whole world,” Kirel said.

“An item that clearly symbolizes that I am both Jewish and Israeli. We have recently seen a lot of anti-Semitism, especially in light of Kanye West's statements. I'm proud to be an artist who represents Israel to the world.”

Kirel, who will represent Israel at Eurovision in the United Kingdom in 2023, released her single "Lucky” last month in collaboration with Swedish pop producer duo Jubël and acclaimed record label Warner Music.