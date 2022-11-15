Russia bans entry to actor Jim Carrey, author Margaret Atwood

Russia's foreign ministry says it banned 100 people 'directly involved in... aggressive anti-Russian policy'

Russia announced Monday it banned entry to one hundred Canadians, including Jim Carrey, Margaret Atwood and several journalists, following new Canadian sanctions in October.

The Russian foreign ministry said it banned 100 people "directly involved in the formation of an aggressive anti-Russian policy."

Among them were 60-year-old actor and comedian Jim Carrey, known for movies such as “Ace Ventura” and “The Mask.”

Margaret Atwood, the author of the dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale," is also on the list, along with several Canadians of Ukrainian origin.

Journalists, including state broadcaster CBC's Murray Brewster, Margaret Evans, and Adrienne Arsenault, were also banned. Amy Knight, a KGB historian, was included as well.

On Monday, Canada sanctioned 24 Russians, including members of the justice and security sectors which the prime minister's office said were involved in gross and systematic human rights violations against Russian opposition leaders.

The Russian foreign ministry said it decided on the new round of sanctions "in response to the practice, implemented by Justin Trudeau's regime, of imposing sanctions against the Russian leadership, politicians and parliamentarians, business representatives, experts and journalists, cultural figures."

There are now 1,005 Canadian companies and citizens being sanctioned by Russia.

Since the beginning of the Ukraine offensive on February 24, Canada sanctioned more than 1,400 individuals and entities in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus."