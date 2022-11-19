Taylor Swift: Ticketmaster said it could handle demand

Many people were hoping to land seats for Swift's newest 20-city, 52-date tour called "Eras"

American pop superstar Taylor Swift on Friday told fans it was "excruciating" for her to watch them struggle to secure tickets for her upcoming “Eras Tour" after she had been assured that Ticketmaster could handle the insane demand.

Many people were hoping to land seats for Swift's newest 20-city, 52-date tour, her first concerts in five years. The tour is described as a journey through the musical eras of her career - from her debut in 2006, the self-titled country-style album, to her tenth studio album "Midnights" released earlier this year.

But fans said they waited hours and hours and were repeatedly kicked off the Ticketmaster website during presales earlier this week.

Swift said on Instagram it was "excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse." She said she was "not going to make excuses for anyone" because her team had been assured multiple times by ticket sellers that they could handle a surge in demand.

But Swift has also been facing backlash for her decision not to opt out of “dynamic pricing,” meaning ticket prices increased based on the demand. This led to some "Swifties" paying over $22,000 for a ticket.

Ticketmaster responded on Friday that it wanted to apologize to "Taylor and all of her fans - especially those who had a terrible experience trying to buy tickets." It said it is working to shore up its technology "for the new bar that has been set by demand for the Taylor Swift's Eras Tour."

SASCHA SCHUERMANN / AFP U.S. singer-songwriter Taylor Swift poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The company said the website experienced “unprecedented interest” in Swift's tour from millions of people, urging buyers to “please hang tight.” As a result, it canceled sales to the general public scheduled for Friday.

Swift said it was "truly amazing" that 2.4 million people had bought tickets - more than any artist ever - "but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them."

The "Anti-Hero" singer said she was "trying to figure out how this situation can be improved in the future."