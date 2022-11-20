Rapper Kanye West returns to Twitter after antisemitic posts

'Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,' posts the rapper also known as 'Ye'

American rapper Kayne West returned to Twitter on Sunday after the restriction on his account was lifted, despite his previous antisemitic posts.

“Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,” West, also known as "Ye," wrote to his 32 million followers, some two weeks after his last post. The tweet immediately garnered attention and currently has 40 thousand retweets.

West's account was first locked a day after he posted that he was going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," which Twitter deemed to be a violation of its policies.

The rapper then went on a tirade against Jewish people on a popular podcast where he said, "I can say antisemitic s**t, and Adidas cannot drop me." Several days later, Adidas ended its partnership with West.

Instagram issued similar restrictions on West's account. This seemingly prompted West to return to Twitter where he posted a photo of him and Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Instagram's parent company Meta, which included the caption, “how you gone kick me off Instagram.”

Elon Musk, who was not yet the owner of Twitter at this point, replied to the photo: "Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!" The Tesla CEO finalized his acquisition of Twitter shortly after.

Earlier on Sunday, Musk reinstated the account of former president Donald Trump after nearly two years of him being banned due to his role in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Musk posted a poll on his Twitter account Saturday asking users to vote on whether Trump should be allowed back on the platform.

The results of the poll were 51.8 percent in favor and 48.2 percent against. Musk tweeted shortly after the results were finalized: "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated."

Trump, however, said that he had no interest in returning to the social media platform. "I don't see any reason for it," the former president said when asked. He also said Twitter suffered from bots, fake accounts and that the problems it faced were "incredible."