Gucci parts ways with star designer Michele

Italian designer Alessandro Michele on Wednesday left Gucci, where he has overseen a surge in sales at the fashion powerhouse since 2015 but whose stardom has faded in recent seasons.

"Gucci today announces that Alessandro Michele is stepping down as creative director of Gucci," said French conglomerate Kering, which owns the Italian house.

It said he played "a fundamental part in making the brand what it is today through his groundbreaking creativity.” Michele, in the same joint statement, said: "There are times when paths part ways because of the different perspectives each one of us may have."

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Alessandro Michele poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Don't Worry Darling' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

Kering said Gucci's design office would "continue to carry the direction of the house forward until a new creative organization" was announced. Industry bible Women's Wear Daily (WWD) earlier on Wednesday said Michele was quitting after being asked to orchestrate a creative revamp to restore the brand's luster.

With his bookish chic looks and vintage mashups that harkened back to the 1970s and 80s, Michele helped turn the once-flagging house into a white-hot success, drawing in a new generation of fans with his anti-establishment veneer.

Michele also joined a handful of other designers by announcing in 2021 that the number of annual shows would be slashed from five to just two, saying that "clothes should have a longer life" and that his future collections would be "seasonless.”

But enthusiasm began to wane among industry insiders, according to WWD, with Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault eager for a quick change at the helm.

Pinault wished the designer a "great next chapter in his creative journey.”

"The road that Gucci and Alessandro walked together over the past years is unique and will remain as an outstanding moment in the history of the house," he said.