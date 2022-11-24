Actor will take on a 'castle crawling with Nazis'

Audiences will get the chance to see Harrison Ford knuckle some Nazis in the next "Indiana Jones" movie — the fifth installment set for theatrical release in 2023.

The new Nazi plot details were revealed this week by Empire Magazine.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1593665515293233152 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The actor will take on a "castle crawling with Nazis" as his most famous archaeologist. The actor will be digitally restored to a younger age from 1944 when "Raiders of the Lost Ark" took place for the film's opening sequence. Most of the action of the film then takes place during the year 1969.

“So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as an intellectual conceit, but literally experiences the buccaneering spirit of those early days… and then the beginning of now," the film's director James Mangold told Empire.

The new "Indiana Jones" will be the first not to be directed by Steven Spielberg. The latter, who remains involved as a producer, entrusted the reins to Mangold, who notably directed "Logan" and "Ford against Ferrari."

Spielberg is busy promoting the release of his semi-autobiographical film "The Fabelmans," which hits Israeli theaters on Thursday.

Leaked photos of the set had suggested that the Nazis would be involved in the plot to some degree, although it is not known how much. The scenes where we see Indy fighting the Nazis with bare fists have become an emblematic element of the series: in the first part, "Raiders of the Lost Ark" released in 1981, the soldiers of the Reich are literally reduced to ashes by a divine presence, after attempting to open the Ark of the Covenant, the chest which, according to the Bible, contains the Tables of the Law given to Moses on Mount Sinai.

And in "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" of 1989, our hero goes on to fight against the Nazis, and even finds himself, in spite of himself, face to face with Adolf Hitler, who signs an autograph in his father's notebook, during an auto-da-fé in Berlin, but the last installment, "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" released in 2008, underwent a slight evolution, the action taking place in the 1950s and the Nazi villains having been replaced by the Soviets.

Indiana Jones' fifth, untitled film will star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen.