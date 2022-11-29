Kanye West walks out of interview after question about antisemitism

'I get sprayed every day by the press, and financially'

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, walked out of an interview on Monday after being asked to defend his comments that suggested that Jewish people control U.S. media and financial sector.

The artist appeared in a live-streamed episode of YouTuber Tim Pool's podcast, called Timcast. He participated alongside Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and far-right activist Milo Yiannopoulos, who is also West's campaign adviser for his 2024 presidential bid.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1597401980334669825

The rapper has repeatedly attacked, mocked and threatened Jews in interviews and on social media in recent weeks. His words, which triggered international outcry, made him lose contracts with brands such as Adidas and Gap.

"I get sprayed every day by the press, and financially," Kanye West complained, adding, "I even found out they tried to put me in jail."

"I think they were extremely unfair to you," Pool responded.

"Who is 'they', though?", the rapper then asked, alluding to an alleged Jewish lobby. "We can't tell who 'they' are, can we?"

"The press," replied Pool. “I’m not using the word as I assume you are using- I’m talking about-“

“It’s them though, isn’t it?” Fuentes, who was recently invited to dinner with Donald Trump, then interrupted, to which the host quickly replied “No.”

"How is it not?" West insisted.

As Pool reacted by challenging the rapper to defend his words, the latter abruptly got up and left the studio.

Shortly before, West stated that the Jewish people suffered from the "pain" caused by the Holocaust, before continuing: "I've been labeled antisemite. There's different beliefs about our bloodlines, like the documentary that Kyrie (Irving) posted, and in general, America has been left ignorant and history has been changed. So when we start questioning things, that question the indoctrination, then you immediately get...demonized, demonetized.”

He also claimed the fact there were Jewish officials in the U.S. political establishment, proved his point.

"We can see that Rahm Emanuel was next to Barack Obama and Jared Kushner was right next to Donald Trump," the rapper pointed out again, alluding to the fact that Rahm Emanuel - chief of staff of the Obama administration - and Jared Kushner - Trump's son-in-law and special adviser to the former president - are both Jewish.

“I can’t say I’m surprised. [did] I even do anything other than ask him please elaborate on that? Are you referring to individuals or are you literally blaming a whole group of people for powerful individuals causing you harm?” Pool reacted after West left.