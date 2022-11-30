Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid causes outrage in India

The backlash prompted a rare open letter from Israel's ambassador in New Delhi

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid sparked outrage in India after slamming the Bollywood movie The Kashmir Files, which he called an anti-Muslim propaganda.

The Kashmir Files is a Bollywood production about the exodus of hundreds of thousands of Indian Hindus from the Kashmir region. An exodus the movie claims was a genocide.

Lapid served as a judge at the International Film Festival of India that featured The Kashmir Files. At the festival, he — from the podium — called the movie "propaganda" and "vulgar."

The film was controversial from the get-go. And now Israel has been swept into the storm.

Indian Twitter is abuzz with posts from Hindu nationalists, who support the movie, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and who often support Israel. The backlash prompted a rare open letter from Israel's ambassador in New Delhi Naor Gilon.

"As a human being I feel ashamed and want to apologize to our hosts for the bad manner in which we repaid them for their generosity and friendship,” he tweeted.

Gilon's letter then sparked a debate of its own in Israel. One side — led by journalists — saying the Ambassador’s letter infringes on an Israeli artist's freedom of speech. Another side — led by diplomats —backing Gilon.

As a source close to the matter told i24NEWS, the move was needed to fix damage to Israel's image in a pro-Israel country. And officials in India's government told the embassy they're happy and relieved by Israel's response.